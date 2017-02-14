Dating apps causing a disconnect

Online dating sits and dating apps have become the new normal for singles.

Forget what they say, you don't need to get out and "meet people." If you have a cell phone you can date.

In just one year the dating app Bumble has acquired 11.5 million active users. But do sparks fly when a match is made or is cupid left shooting blanks?

This is the new way of courtship, relationships and flings. According to Forbes, Bumble is responsible for some 750 million matches, but only 5,000 of those have equated to engagements and marriage.

A big reason for that is the total lack of human interaction. That is why Psychotherapist and relationship expert Michelle Aycock says stop messaging and start dating.



"Court people! Go out on dates,” said Aycock. “Get out of the screen, stop texting talk, talk, even on the phone. Meet."



Aycock continues, "It doesn't feel like an organic connection. You’re chatting about things like your favorite color. Or they come at you with some cheesy pick up line and I'm just not hooked."



She says there is a huge disconnect here. While many women are looking for the long term through the use of dating apps, 90 percent of men on any given type of social media are looking for a good time, just not a long time, which she says puts cases of cheating right at your fingertips.



"The biggest one is infidelity. It makes it easy to date. To hook up with four or five different people, the others may or may not know about it. It's just convenient. "



Aycock says one of the most frustrating things for individuals using social media is that the profile doesn't match the reality, and sometimes those filters, are not your best friend.



"You can be anybody you want to be. You can Photoshop, and do all kinds of things with pictures.”



Others would argue that you have to put your best foot forward.



"Normally you get people who are really good photographers to take a photo of you at your best angle and you just kind of hope for the best. And you get your friends to describe you, and then you use what they have said in your bio," said Ayock.



Ayock continues, "It kind of puts up a front and then you don't really know what you're getting yourself into. I just wish there was more of a genuine thing."

