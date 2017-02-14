Metro looking for Parker's cigarette thief

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three fishermen from a nearly submerged boat off the coast of St. Simon’s Island on Thursday.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate who fled while on work duty.More >>
The Marne Community and Spouses' Club Award Reception was held Thursday night at Fort Stewart.More >>
According to GDOT officials, the wreck has been cleared on eastbound lanes of Interstate 16 in Bulloch County. All lanes have reopened.More >>
The opening reception of Jim Cone's fine art display at 24e in downtown Savannah was held Thursday night.More >>
