Metro looking for Parker's cigarette thief

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect in a theft at a Parker's on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Metro responded to the 7200 block of Abercorn Street around 12:30 a.m. They say a suspect reportedly went into the gas station and asked a clerk for a carton of cigarettes. Once the clerk set the carton down, police say the suspect snatched the items and ran out of the store, possibly fleeing in a white Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Investigators believe this same person may be responsible for several other thefts of Newport cigarette cartons at Savannah convenience stores. He is described as a white man in his mid-20s to early 30s. He is 5'7-5'9 and weighs around 140 pounds. During the incident, he wore a blue baseball cap with red wording, glasses, and a gray pullover sweater with a red shirt underneath.

Any information regarding the suspect's identity should be forwarded to the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

