Guyton Police Chief removed from position

Guyton Police Chief Kelphie Lundy has been removed from his position, according to the mayor of Guyton.

Lundy was given the option to resign and chose not to, so the mayor terminated his employment.

Guyton City Council has to confirm the termination and will discuss it at the next council meeting in March. The date of this meeting has not be confirmed yet due to scheduling conflicts.

Captain Strickland has been named interim police chief.

