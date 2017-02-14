11 arrested by ICE in Beaufort County

It's a story we first broke here on WTOC last week, ICE raids happening locally.

We are learning those raids extended beyond the Coastal Empire. Last week, 11 people were arrested in Beaufort County.



Attorneys in Beaufort County have seen an influx of calls, but their biggest problem is trying to figure out what they can actually do to help families dealing with this situation.

In recent years, Hilton Head Island has seen an increase in the Hispanic population. They are now the largest minority on the island and make-up about 15 percent of the population.

Out of the 11 people, three of them were on Lady's Island, one in Beaufort and one in Bluffton, but there were six arrested on Hilton Head Island.

ICE released final numbers Tuesday afternoon for operations from North Carolina to Georgia, totaling 190 arrests.

South Carolina had a total of 19 statewide with more than half in Beaufort County. Right now, immigration lawyers are still trying to figure out who is being targeted.

“My office, we got a lot of phone calls from different people asking what the definition of criminal, and again until further notice from ICE we're not sure how they define criminal,” said Oleysa Matyushevsky, Immigration Attorney. “All we know is they're picking up gang members and people with prior deportation orders.”

At this point, those who have been arrested will be transported to Charleston County for a brief period before being transferred to Atlanta where the federal prison is at that time.

They will appear before an immigration judge who makes the ultimate decision on deportation.

If you have a friend, family member, or neighbor you are concerned about or trying to locate, ICE has a link on their website to help you search for detainees.

