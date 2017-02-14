Vehicle stolen from parking lot of Five Points Beverage in Savan - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Vehicle stolen from parking lot of Five Points Beverage in Savannah

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A vehicle was stolen Tuesday night from the parking lot of Five Points Beverage on Skidaway Road in Savannah.

According to an officer on the scene, a customer left their vehicle running before going into the store. An unidentified suspect(s) came along and stole the vehicle.

Details are limited at this time, including the make and model of the stolen vehicle. 

