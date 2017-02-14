Man wanted for reportedly cutting woman's throat in Alma captured

The Alma Police Department says a man wanted for reportedly cutting a woman's throat is now in custody.

Officials say 38-year-old Tony Snell was captured at his mother's home just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say Snell cut Lisa Smith's throat Tuesday night on South Bead Street. They say this was the second incident involving Snell and Smith. She was flown to Savannah, but there is no update on her condition at this time.

Prior to Snell's arrest, police say 28-year-old Lataja Fairley was arrested for battery after she assaulted a juvenile. They say both incidents stemmed from ongoing arguments.

