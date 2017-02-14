‘Hearts for Healing’ Valentine’s gala hosted by Faith Equestrian

A "Hearts for Healing" gala was held Tuesday night at Tybee Island's Wedding Chapel.

Guests were invited out to raise money for a local organization.

Since 2006, the Faith Equestrian Center of the Coastal Empire has provided therapeutic horseback riding lessons to individuals with physical, mental and emotional barriers. Proceeds from Tuesday's first ever event go towards making sure the program can keep trotting along.

"We have grown to a point now with our children, we've got about 100 kids we serve now. We've gone from 2 in 2006 to 100 in 2016,” said Faith Equestrian CEO and founder, Bonnie Rachael.

Tuesday's guests enjoyed a gourmet meal catered by Cha Bella's Farm to Table and bid on special silent auction items.

