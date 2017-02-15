Severe storms may impact the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry Wednesday

This impressive shelf cloud was spotted moving into Rincon around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15. (Source: WTOC)

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for all of the WTOC Viewing Area.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry under a Slight Risk of severe weather. The greatest risk of strong to severe thunderstorms will occur late Wednesday morning through early afternoon; generally between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A storm system will pass to our north on Wednesday, sending a cold front through the southeastern United States. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will sweep through our region ahead of it.

A few of these thunderstorms may produce wind gusts to 60 MPH, hail the size of quarters and frequent lightning.

Storms will move quickly eastward as they sweep through; between 35 and 45 MPH.

By mid-afternoon, the threat of severe weather will be south and east of our region. A dry, cooler and occasionally breezy evening is expected.

