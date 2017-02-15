Bluffton Township FD set to open new maintenance, training facility

The Bluffton Township Fire District invites the public to tour their new Maintenance and Training Facility on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The new facility will be very beneficial to the Bluffton Township Fire District, as they have been renting out a facility near the Wild Wings in Bluffton. There are new offices and this facility will be used to house multiple fire apparatus. But one of the most important aspects of the new facility is the opportunities it will provide for training. Behind the new maintenance and training facility, there will be a building used to set fires and learn how to put them out in the quickest and most efficient way possible.

Bluffton Fire's Assistant Training Officer and PIO Captain Randy Hunter says this facility will allow for more hoses on the ground in the area.

"All and all this is a great thing for our community and a great thing for the fire district, and we hope that everyone realizes the time and the planning put into this building was worth it," said Hunter.

The grand opening and dedication of the new Bluffton Township Fire Department Maintenance and Training Facility will be at 10 a.m. at their location at 19 Ulmer Road. The event is open to the public.

Here's a sneak peak from WTOC's Marla Rooker and BTFD's Randy Hunter:

