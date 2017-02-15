Public meeting being held to address Savannah utility billing system concerns

The city of Savannah is set to address concerns about the new water billing system.

The city replaced the old system a year ago, but the switch did not go well. Many residents complained about getting wrong bills.

Step Up Savannah is hosting a conversation with the city's revenue director concerning the utility billing system on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The public is encouraged to attend. The meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery Landings, located at 714 West 57th Street.

