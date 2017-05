According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police, one lane of E. Broad Street was closed from President St. to Oglethorpe Avenue due to a water main break Wednesday morning.

#SCMPDTraffic One Lane of E Broad St closed from President St to Oglethorpe Ave due to water main break. Expect delays in the area. — SCMPD (@scmpd) February 15, 2017

All of East Broad is back open to traffic.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.