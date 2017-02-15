Roof collapses at duplex in Midtown Savannah with residents inside

Savannah Fire responded to a roof collapse at a duplex in Midtown Savannah, Wednesday morning.

Just before lunch, the entire roof collapsed above renters in one-half of the converted duplex. The roof of the two-story home along Abercorn Street was being repaired at the time.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but both sides of the duplex had to be evacuated. We spoke with the student renters who were in the home when the plaster started raining down on them.

"I was lying in bed with my foot (elevated). I just had surgery a week ago," said resident, Alexis Evans.

"It was a like a plaster shower, like the movies, and it was like (falling sound)," said resident, Sandrine Gauthier.

Fire crews were called immediately. They have yet to release the actual cause of the collapse. However, until that roof is shored up, those living in the home will have to find another place to stay.

Renters were home when roof collapsed. They tell me it was very shocking. No injuries. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/kMnyF76iAC — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) February 15, 2017

There is no word yet on exactly when the all-clear could be given.

