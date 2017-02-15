Body found behind GameStop in Rincon

A death investigation is underway in Rincon after police say a dead body was found, Wednesday afternoon.

Rincon Police say the body was found behind the GameStop on South Columbia Ave.

The Effingham County Coroner has confirmed the deceased to be a 28-year-old male. The cause of death is being investigated, but no foul play is suspected.

The body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

