Take a Pic, Save a Life: Palmetto Animal League aims to save 1000 animals

Local band, 'Silicone Sister,' is encouraging you to support the Palmetto Animal League.

The no-kill shelter helps care for and place dozens of cats and dogs daily, and that comes with a pretty expensive price tag, so now, the shelter has launched its newest campaign.

1000 Lives Worth Saving is an online event that will use sites like Facebook and Twitter to generate donations. You simply take a picture with one of the animals up for adoption and share it on social media. From there, people follow the simple instructions and make a donation. That money will be used to cover everything from food to medical care for the 200 animals at the center.

“If you don’t do any of that, you can e-mail, and if you don’t do that, you can bring a group of friends out here. Businesses can get involved; families can get involved, but to get well-known individuals out here to say 'this dog is worth saving,' or, 'this cat is worth saving,' that’s what’s so powerful about this campaign," said Amy Campanini, President, Palmetto Animal League.

The event is open to the public. You can stop by the center in Ridgeland on Saturday between noon and 5 p.m. to have your picture taken and join the campaign.

