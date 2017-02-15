Chatham County Commission looking at making changes to animal ordinance

Chatham County commissioners are considering making changes to the county's animal control ordinance.

Animal Services believe the changes would be a win-win for both pet owners and the county. They say if the new changes are adopted, it's not only going to make things much easier for pet owners, but it will help them to do their jobs a lot better as well.

If you have a dog or a cat in Chatham County, it's the law that that they be vaccinated for rabies and have a rabies tag - something Animal Services hopes can soon be taken care of at the same place: your vet office.

"You will be able to get your vaccination at the veterinarian and get your tag there. It's actually going to cut out one of those steps where you either had to mail it into the county tag office or Animal Control in order to get that tag," said Kerry Sirevicius, Chatham County Animal Services, Director.

Sirevicius says it's not just about convenience. The amendment could bring in more revenue because not everyone follows through with getting a tag after their pet gets the shot, and it will make it easier to track animals that have been vaccinated.

"Like I said, we will have a central database so if there is ever a rabies event, we will know exactly how many animals are vaccinated in the community, and that's really important for public health, but mostly, we are just trying to prevent the intakes as well as provide a public service for our citizens," said Sirevicius.

A second reading on these changes is scheduled for Feb. 24. If they are adopted, veterinarians would have to start using this new system by May 1.

