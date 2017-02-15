Car crashes through wall of Bingville Post Office on Montgomery St.

A car has crashed through a wall of the Bingville Post Office on Montgomery Street in Savannah.

A Savannah-Chatham Metro Police officer said an elderly lady accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car over the curb and through a wall.

Police say no one was injured.

The post office is still open. The packages and other items in the room have been moved to another area so customers can still pick them up.

The SCMPD officer also added this is at least the sixth time a vehicle has gone through this wall.

