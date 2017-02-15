Fort Stewart soldiers gearing up for six-week training mission

You may have heard some loud booms over the past few weeks.

Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Stewart and Third Infantry's First Brigade have been in the field, firing tanks and other heavy artillery. They're gearing up for a six-week training mission at Fort Irwin, California, and training for whatever mission they face after that. That means training for what they could face on the battlefield - and whatever time of the day or night they may need to respond.

"The enemy could attack at 4 a.m., so the soldier has to be able to fight at 4 a.m. That's why we train around the clock; to be ready to do the job whatever time we have to do the job," said Kevin Larson, Spokesperson, Fort Stewart.

Tanks from First Brigade took turns launching rounds down range at targets. From there, a mine-clearing vehicle fired off a chain of explosives that detonates any IED's in a road.

These are just some of the things troops could be doing in a six-week exercise at the National Training Center in California. They'll take on a pretend enemy that pulls out all the stops.

"It's the closest replication to live combat that we could ever simulate, with a real world opposing force,” said First Brigade Commander Col. Phil Brooks.

Out here, soldiers practice what they would do if their GPS or communications get jammed. Something they could face at NTC and in a real battle.

Commanders know they've been one of the Army's go-to divisions for more than two decades. Keeping every unit razor-sharp on the range is part of keeping their bags packed to do what they're asked to do.

"We have to sustain our readiness in case our nation calls and be prepared to go anywhere our leaders call us to go,” said Col. Brooks.

Even if that readiness means booms that travel across Coastal Georgia. Colonel Brooks says that noise is part of the price of freedom.

They'll be out here firing, on and off, until early March.

