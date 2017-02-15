Renovations complete at Parker’s Market on Drayton Street

Parker's officials are showing off the recently re-opened Parker's Market on Drayton Street after the store underwent renovations.

Amy Lane, the chief operating officer of Parker's, said they really listened to what their customers wanted.

"Basically changing everything. Listening to the customers, what they were wanting. We want to fulfill our commitment to the customer to be fast, fresh and friendly, and the way that we have laid the store out, it helps the customers with their shopping experience and giving them what they want," said Lane.

New additions at the Parker's Market include a full-service chopped salad bar, a hot panini, a sauce and condiment bar and an expanded pastry case featuring freshly made cookies, bagels, muffins, brownies and more.

The renovation was completed in just 12 days to minimize disruption for customers.

