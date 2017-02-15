Bluffton Township Fire District opens new training, maintenance facility

The Bluffton Township Fire District held the grand opening of their new maintenance and training facility on Wednesday.

It’s 10 years in the making and they’re bringing lifesaving training and equipment closer to home.

Wednesday marked the grand opening of the facility, dedicated to one of their late long-serving firefighters, Robert Rogers.

The building offers improved working conditions to service firetrucks and equipment. The other big benefit is expanded training capabilities, including a new burn building to simulate fires.

In the past, new recruits would have to travel and stay in Columbia for training. Now they are able to cut those expenses and offer expanded training programs for recruits in the community they will be serving.

“Now with this facility, when they learn something in the classroom, we can walk outside and put the skills right to use. So it is very exciting. It’s going to help out a lot with the cost savings for our community. And that’s what it is, ultimately, to deliver a good product at the best cost savings we can for our community,” said Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter.

They plan to open this facility up to neighboring fire departments to be able to train alongside them.

