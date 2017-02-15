Chatham EMA stresses importance of preparing emergency kits

Storms come and go, and the most important thing you can for you and your family is to be prepared and have an emergency kit ready.

Chatham Emergency Management Director, Dennis Jones says one of the first things to be aware of are the weather conditions happening that day and to be aware that they can change.

An emergency kit is something you can easily prepare and have tucked away. Jones says to have non-perishable items, water, a manual can opener, and things to make you comfortable while taking shelter, possibly without power. Also, if you have small children, you want to be prepared to keep them occupied in a small space.

"Young children, they get scared, so having things that make them comfortable, you know, favorite stuffed toy, a video game, something that can preoccupy their time while you're hunkered down in a safe place of your home. With elderly, you want to have something to preoccupy their time," Jones said.

Jones said they have 62 emergency warning sirens throughout the county, but interestingly enough, he tells me they target outdoor activities like ball parks and are made to be heard outside. So, it’s not uncommon for people inside their homes to never hear a siren.

That’s they it’s so important to have a weather radio or our weather app to keep you informed. They do test the sirens at noon on the first Wednesday of the month, but if you hear it any other time, that means they want you to know something is going on in the county and you need to get inside and take shelter.

“As far as a tornado goes, chances are you’re going to find out at the last minute, the last possible minute so, you need to know where in your home or in your business is a safe place for you to go. Make sure you are in a sturdy location. If you live in a mobile home or a manufactured home, what are you going to do? Have a plan for your family, make sure that everyone in your family knows where they’re supposed to go,” said Jones.

I did get a chance to talk with Effingham County EMA Director Clint Hodges for a quick update after the tornado. He tells me they’re in clean-up mode, assisting those in the community with hopes of being done within the next few days, and even tried to find volunteers to help those on private properties.

