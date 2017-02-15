Town officials look at future of food trucks on HHI

Hilton Head’s Planning Commission adjusted their meeting schedule Wednesday evening after a group of people showed up to talk 'food trucks.'

Tuesday, we saw how officials in Bluffton are working to offer residents and visitors the options of mobile vending. Wednesday, the same issue was on Hilton Head's agenda.

Right now, mobile food trucks are not permitted on the island. There are a few exceptions for special events and businesses that are fixated in one area, but this proposal came as a solution to decrease the traffic congestion on the south end of the island. At that time, the Circle to Circle Committee was looking at ways to attract visitors to other island beaches, including new signage highlighting those areas and a shuttle to take people from one end to the other. However, Hurricane Matthew changed the town’s priorities and put them on hold.

The committee is looking at a short-term solution which would be allowing mobile vending at selected island parks. A lot of people weighed in on the issue.

“We go from different events. We don’t park anywhere unannounced. We’re more like a catering company in a sense, but to have that option will be good for us," said Haley Gilmore, Koana Ice of Bluffton.

Right now, the committee will take the points made in the discussion to the LMO to figure out how to implement this ordinance, if at all. Restaurant owners are concerned that they may lose business through these efforts to decrease congestion on the south end of the island.

