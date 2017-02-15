Sweet Week: Gottlieb's Bakery

As Sweet Week continues, we've got some baking news for you!

One of Savannah's most famous and best-loved bakeries is coming back after more than 20 years. Gottlieb's was once THE name in Savannah baking - as much a gathering place and city center as producer of fine baked goods. They closed in 1994, but there will soon be a new Gottlieb's Bakery in Savannah.

Isser Gottlieb's sons, Michael and Laurence, have had a wholesale baking business for about a year, and they've decided to open a retail store in Midtown Savannah. They'll use original, handwritten family recipes to reproduce some of Gottlieb's most popular items - such as canasta cakes, cinnamon rugelach, and of course, the original chocolate chewy. The two accomplished chefs will add some of their own touches as they try to recreate a family business and a Savannah business as best they can.

"The bakery won't be nearly as large. Equipment has come a long way, so the footprint of a bakery doesn't take up nearly as much space, so is it going to have the same feel as the bakery had, absolutely not, but the product coming out of those ovens will be same same, and that's what we're excited to bring to the people," said Michael Gottlieb.

"But he has it down to a T. His dad taught him everything, and when I taste it, it tastes like his dad made it," said Ava Gottlieb, Michael and Laurence's mother.

"And that's what puts the pressure on, because there's a whole book of chicken scratch that you have to develop, so our product line will slowly develop as we're comfortable," said Laurence Gottlieb.

There's a large dose of Savannah history in the Gottlieb name. Michael and Laurence's great grandfather started the business by selling bread by horse and buggy in the late 1800s.

They hope to have the new Gottlieb's Bakery open within two months.

