5th annual Arbor Day tree planting ceremony held at Georgia Southern

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the 1300 block of East 33rd Street, between Cedar and Ash streets.More >>
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck on GA 119 in Bulloch County near the Effingham County line, Friday night.More >>
One of the biggest classes in recent history for the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department took the oath Friday. Thirty-one new officers got their badges, and soon, their assignments.More >>
Jayshawn Marshall has been found safe. According to SCMPD, a citizen saw his photo and notified police.More >>
A Savannah mother is outraged that her son’s accused killer was released on bond this week.More >>
