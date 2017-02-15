5th annual Arbor Day tree planting ceremony held at Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern University held its fifth annual Arbor Day tree planting on Wednesday.

Students from a Sustainable Forestry Class left their legacy when they planted elm, swamp chestnut, and swamp white oak trees. They placed them in the green spaces surrounding the Shooting Sports Education Center. University President Dr. Jaimie Hebert also left his mark by planting the first tree of the day.

"It's important on our campus to remain dedicated to sustainability. It's part of who we are. If you look at our fundamental principles, one of those is wellness. Part of wellness is maintaining an environment that not only provides clean air and greenery but also provides a wholesome environment where people can live well," said Dr. Hebert.

More trees will be planted where they are needed, mostly across campus in celebration of Georgia's Arbor Day.

