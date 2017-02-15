Fatal shooting investigation underway in Hinesville

Detectives in Hinesville are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Jubail Drive, just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Sources tell us detectives say the shooting may have stemmed from an altercation outside of a home. The victim 19-year-old Clyde Weeks, was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Police say Philemon Jackson, 21 has been arrested and charged with murder, 3 counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony.
