Documentary hopes to bring community together to help homeless

The screening on Wednesday at the Downtown Neighborhood Association meeting at Mickve Israel shined a light on homelessness in Savannah through a powerful documentary.

"Without a Roof" tells the stories of some of Savannah's homeless residents.

It was produced by the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless, and through it, they hope to bring the community together to help the homeless.

"The reality is that you and I are one step from homelessness, depending on what our circumstance is,” said Beverly Willett of the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless. “We could lose our homes in the crash back in 2008. We could lose our jobs. Disabilities hit. And many of these people that we have in our community, that is what has happened to them."

One thing already in the works is a tiny home village for homeless veterans. The Homeless Authority already bought the land, so now they are working on raising money for construction.

