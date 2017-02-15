Port Wentworth PD searching for armed robbery suspect - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Port Wentworth PD searching for armed robbery suspect

Leontae Duncan (Source: WTOC) Leontae Duncan (Source: WTOC)
PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the lookout for 18-year-old Leontae Duncan.

The Savannah man is wanted on multiple felony counts including armed robbery. These charges come after a home invasion in Port Wentworth earlier this month.

According to police, Duncan is heavily involved in gang activity and should be considered armed and dangerous.

