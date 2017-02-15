Coastal Georgia advocates return from trip to State House

Coastal Georgia advocates returned Wednesday night after spending the day in Atlanta.

Some of the groups making the trip to Atlanta include non-profit "One Hundred Miles," the Georgia Water Coalition and the Savannah Riverkeeper.

One issue brought to the attention of lawmakers was coal ash and the proposal to bring 10,000 tons of it a day to Wayne County.

"We were very concerned about that and it was hugely successful today. Two bills were dropped today after we were lobbying in the house for more protections on coal ash and that's exactly what those bills were filed for, so that was great,” said Kelly Patton, with One Hundred Miles.

This was the third year for the coastal advocates trip. They tell us they hope to keep it going every year in the future.

