SCMPD radio replacements on agenda for Savannah City Council

On Thursday, the Savannah City Council will meet for the fifth time this year.

Some things on the agenda include radio replacements for the Savannah-Metro Police Department.

The council is expected to approve more than $1 million for nearly 300 radios and equipment from Motorola Solutions. Officers will use the radios to communicate with dispatch while on patrol. They are also equipped with GPS, allowing dispatch to track the location of officers and Savannah Fire personnel

Another item on the agenda is a reading for the proposal to lower the speed limit on a portion of Victory Drive. From East Broad Street to Legion Drive, the speed limit could be reduced to 35 mph.

There's also a recommendation to slow down traffic speed on parts of Ash Street, Skidaway Road and Shannon Street to allow for police enforcement.

