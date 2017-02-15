Firefighters battling blaze at Caraustar Paper in Hardeeville - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WTOC) -

Hardeeville firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Caraustar Paper.

Officials on scene say the fire started in a section of paper bales. No injuries were reported. All of the workers were able to exit the area safely. 

Church Road is blocked between Highway 17 and Highway 321.

