Allegiant starts new nonstop flights to Savannah from Cleveland

Allegiant is launching its new, nonstop service to Savannah from Cleveland on Thursday, Feb. 16.

To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $48.



"We're thrilled to connect Cleveland to the Savannah area," said Jude Bricker in a news release, Allegiant chief operating officer. "We're excited for Allegiant travelers in Cleveland to explore all of the beaches, golfing and Southern hospitality that the Savannah / Hilton Head area has to offer."



The new seasonal service to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) will operate three times weekly. The new route is expected to bring more than 15,000 additional visitors to Savannah and the beaches of Hilton Head.

