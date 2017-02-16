Washington state murder suspect captured in Hinesville

Law enforcement as they took Jackson into custody at the Ruby Tuesday's in Hinesville just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 15. (Source: Liberty County Sheriff’s Office)

A man wanted for murder in Washington state has been arrested in Liberty County thanks to multiple law enforcement agencies.

Officials say on Thursday at approximately 12:45 p.m., the Savannah Field Office of the FBI contacted the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to advised them that Demetrius Jackson, who was wanted out of Tacoma, Washington, for an alleged murder, was in the Hinesville area. They say it is alleged that Jackson had been involved in an incident where another man was shot in the neck.

Deputies were dispatched to locate Jackson, and with the assistance of the Fort Stewart CID Special Agents, he was spotted at the Ruby Tuesday’s in Hinesville where surveillance of the restaurant had been set up. Liberty County authorities orchestrated an arrest plan and Jackson was taken into custody without incident around 2:15 p.m. as he exited the restaurant . He was then transported to the Liberty County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Washington.

Jackson’s arrest was a team effort by multiple agencies, including the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Stewart CID Office, the Savannah Field Office of the FBI, the Hinesville Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol.

