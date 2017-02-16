Good News Editorial- 2/16/17

Plenty of good news to share this week, and we start with a Night to Shine.

Dozens of honored guests with different abilities made their big entrances at the Relate Church’s second annual night to shine prom. Dining, dancing and doing up the night was what the evening was all about. And as you can see on the faces, a good time was being had by all. The Tim Tebow Foundation holds more than 300 of these types of events nationwide and Relate Church arranges this one that gives special needs students in the Coastal Empire a special night.

Shady Pines Boarding Facility along with One Love Animal Rescue combined efforts to help out some furry friends. The groups, along with others, will be moving 44 dogs and cats north for adoption. Overcrowding has been an issue for local animal shelters so Christina Dolan, along with her sister in law created One Love Animal Rescue in an attempt to make sure that every animal has a home. They are working with rescue groups up north to find loving families for these pets.

And finally this week, students at Bluffton Middle school gave a rousing round of applause to the unsung heroes of their school: the bus drivers. These students got together to present a signed "thank you” banner and breakfast to their drivers. It's all part of the district's School Bus Driver Appreciation Week. The drivers admit that some days it can be a tough ride, but appreciation like this makes it all worthwhile.

