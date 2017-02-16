Metro investigating homicide on Savannah's east side

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a homicide that took place around lunchtime Thursday on Savannah's east side.

Police responded to the shot spotter alert in the area of Pennsylvania and California avenues, just before noon, where they found a 17-year-old black male victim. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he later died. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Officials say the shooting does not appear to be random. The suspect ran away from the scene before they arrived.

Anyone with information on this case should call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at 912.525.3124. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020 or text CRIMES (274637) using the keyword CSTOP2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for cash reward.

