SCCPSS could lose funding if Port Wentworth Elementary is not closed

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System could face losing a big chunk of entitlement funding if one of its schools is not closed.

Rice Creek Middle School was built with the plans of closing Port Wentworth Elementary. However, due to growth in the area, kindergarten through second grade had to remain at Port Wentworth.

"When you do that, the state has taken that school offline, so to speak. Therefore, you will lose funding if you continue to operate that school. That amounts to approximately four million dollars that we've got to address in the next 12 to 18 months,” said SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lockamy.

Students would potentially have to relocate to other schools in the area.

