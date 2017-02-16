New 'Summer 500' proposal on table for Savannah's youth

The city of Savannah is taking a closer look at how they serve and provide services for the city's use in the summertime.

City Manager Rob Hernandez made a presentation on Thursday in the council work session on a proposed pass for the city moving forward when it comes to youth services. The slogan was "One City, One Direction, Forward."

Hernandez says one of the perceptions is that there are several youth summer programs that the city has available to teenagers, but they are only available in certain areas of the city and to certain groups of teens. His proposal would have the city combining several programs into one, calling it simply 'The Summer 500, the City of Savannah's Summer Youth Employment Program.' Some council members are voicing their concern that certain groups that should be included, such as the younger teens, won't be.

"When you start talking about youth that are younger than 16 years of age, that presents more restrictions in terms of the type of work that they can perform, and so, we had a large group of kids that could not work in the variety of roles. So, we essentially had what was called a base camp for them, where we had a lot of kids, and so that's a little more than what we can handle," Hernandez said.

Hernandez says he plans to present council with more plans for the city's youth program by April.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, council passed a project to replace damaged monitors at the Savannah Airport.

$50,000 dollars will go towards fixing 16 video wall displays damaged by Hurricane Matthew. According to airport officials, the monitors near baggage claim suffered severe water damage.

