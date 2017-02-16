Savannah business owners, workers protest immigration politics

In Savannah, more business owners and workers closed up shop to join the "Day Without Immigrants" protest.

We found several businesses across the city and Chatham County who closed their doors, meaning a loss of money.

The owner of one restaurant said he doesn't want to lose money, but he also stands with the employees who didn't show up for work Thursday. He says people are doing it for different reasons, but for more, it's in response to the things that have been going on politically against them as well as the recent raids.

Diego Garcia with Lambda Theta Phi, a Latin fraternity at Armstrong State University, says they support this cause and the fact that so many people are doing it is encouraging. He added that it's so much more than just not showing up for work or closing a business down for a day.

"Just trying to send a message across saying immigrants make this country what it is. It shows us immigrants that we're not alone. It shows us that the words of some that were from certain people that were hurtful are just words, and we do have a whole community that is behind us," said Diego Garcia.

