'Retro Bill' speaks to Bulloch County students about life lessons

Thousands of Bulloch County students got a good dose of laughs this week as they learned some valuable lessons.

Retro Bill, a nationally known motivational speaker to students has spoken at local schools to talk to students about resisting drugs, bullying, and having a positive attitude. Last year, he spoke at nearly a thousand schools. He started speaking as a teenager after a classmate's driving led to the death of two friends.

"They're gone...and I starting putting things in place so that I could speak to other people and try to keep them from doing the same things," said speaker, Retro Bill.

He's speaking to the community Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at Statesboro High. When he's not speaking, he hosts a children's show on cable and does voice work for cartoons like Sponge Bob Square Pants.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.