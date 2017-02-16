Lutheran Services of Georgia expecting fewer refugees than anticipated

The Lutheran Services of Georgia says the first travel ban will most likely keep them from resettling as many refugees as they expected.

They were anticipating helping out 170 refugees in 2017. That number is up from 125 in 2016.

The non-profit says they're also in jeopardy of losing funding. The refugee program director says the families are only seeking a better life.

"And they're not able to have that in the country that they leave. They want to go back. They can't go back. It's a tricky situation, and the United States has a responsibility when they can, and we can certainly help refugees,” said Refugee Services Program Director Lauren Cruickshank.

Nationwide, only 50,000 refugees are expected into the country. Originally, they were expecting around 110,000.

