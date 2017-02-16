Councilwoman responds after 'upskirt' bill passes GA Senate

A local councilwoman tells us she is thankful to see a bill moving forward in the Georgia legislature.

The Georgia State Senate unanimously passed the "upskirt" bill on Wednesday. It would make it illegal to film up a woman's skirt.

The bill is in response to a case where surveillance video captured a man doing just that at a grocery store.

Port Wentworth's Debbie Johnson had a similar photo taken of her at a council meeting. A fellow council member admitted to taking the picture.

Georgia law currently does not make this a crime.

Johnson says this first step is progress.

"This is not the end. We want to be a national law that no one will be violated in this manner anymore. This is a great step. It's a step in the right direction,” said Johnson.

The bill now heads to the Georgia House. A vote there is expected in the next few weeks.

