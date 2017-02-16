Woman not indicted for 2015 incident on E. Victory Drive

A Chatham County grand jury declined to indict Tiffany Chisholm on a charge that she assaulted a police officer with her car.

This following an incident outside of J.D. Byrider Auto Sales on East Victory Drive in December of 2015. U.S. Marshals were executing a search warrant against someone else when Chisholm was stopped in her car.

Police said she drove toward a sheriff standing outside of an unmarked vehicle. The sheriff fired his weapon, striking Chisholm twice.

She was taken to a hospital and released.

