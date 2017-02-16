Armstrong State director knighted by the French Ministry of Education

Armstrong State University's director of International Education received quite the honor on Thursday night.

Dorothée Mertz-Weigel was knighted by the French Ministry of Education. The consul general of France traveled to Savannah from Atlanta to present Mertz-Weigel with the Order of Academic Palms of the Chevalier.

The honor was founded in 1808 to award devotion and accomplishment in the areas of teaching, scholarship and research.

"I was very surprised when I was told that I was receiving this award because usually, it is given or awarded at the end of someone's career to recognize what they had done throughout their career,” said Mertz-Weigel.

Throughout Mertz-Weigel's career so far, she has revamped the French department. The university now offers an E-French, or online major.

She also created the Francophone Film Festival, which actually kicked off Thursday night. For more information on when and where to catch a French-speaking film this weekend, please click here.

