Market at 3 West Ridge hosts fundraiser for two local charities

Market at 3 West Ridge kicked off at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Savannah on Thursday night.

This year, proceeds from the event will go towards the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club and Horizons Savannah. Their goal is to raise at least $35,000 to supplement the programs.

Market at 3 West Ridge began in 1995 as a gift from St. Peter's parishioners. It features 20 vendors from all around the country offering unique merchandise.

"We have fun clothing. And we also have classic clothing. We've got cashmere wraps. We've got beach stuff, we've got boots, we've got shoes and we've got recycled rugs. We have garden materials. We've got plants outside. We're very blessed,” said Market at 3 West Ridge co-chair Kathryn McLearn.

The Market continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. All it costs to get in is a $5 donation.

