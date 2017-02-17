President Trump to visit Charleston, Boeing plant

Friday is an important day in the Lowcountry.

Friday is an important day in the Lowcountry.

President Donald Trump to is expected to make his first visit to the Palmetto State since his victory in the South Carolina Republican Presidential Primary.

President Donald Trump to is expected to make his first visit to the Palmetto State since his victory in the South Carolina Republican Presidential Primary.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump is coming to South Carolina.

Spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday that the president will travel to Charleston on Friday to attend the rollout of the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from the aircraft maker's campus.

Spicer said the trip has been months in the making.

Trump hasn't visited South Carolina since he captured the state's GOP presidential primary last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.