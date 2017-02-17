Camden County authorities seek bank robbery suspect - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Camden County authorities seek bank robbery suspect

Suspect (Source: Camden County Sheriff's Office) Suspect (Source: Camden County Sheriff's Office)
CAMDEN CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Camden County Sheriff's Office needs the public’s help in finding a man they say robbed the Bank of America in St. Marys on Thursday.

Officials say the man was seen leaving the area in a gold or tan, medium size four-door vehicle, possibly in a Buick.

If you know who the suspect is or have any information about the robbery, call your local authorities.

