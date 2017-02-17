Bicyclist hit by vehicle, killed on Hilton Head Island

A deadly crash involving a bicyclist on Hilton Head Island is under investigation.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says a person was pushing a bike near a crosswalk Thursday morning in front of the Whole Foods on William Hilton Parkway when they stepped onto the road and a Honda minivan hit and killed them.

The name of the bicyclist has not yet been released.

There is no word yet if charges will be filed.

