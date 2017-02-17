Savannah city council approves SCMPD leadership training, lower speed on Victory Drive

Area of Victory Drive where the speed limit will be lowered. (Source: WTOC)

Savannah city council approved $28,000 for leadership training for the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday.

Personnel will receive 15 days of leadership training with the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Metro has used the program for three years to help with internal cultural change and to improve leadership at all levels. The program focuses on instilling officers with values including honesty, integrity and respect.

City council also voted to lower the speed limit for a major stretch of Victory Drive. From East Broad Street to Legion Drive in Thunderbolt, the speed limit will now be 35 miles per hour. It was previously 40 miles per hour.

