Ga Arbor Day celebrations being held Friday in Savannah, Garden City

A tree being planting during a past Arbor Day celebration in Savannah. (Source: WTOC) A tree being planting during a past Arbor Day celebration in Savannah. (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Kick off Georgia Arbor Day on Friday, Feb. 17 by celebrating with the city of Savannah and Garden City.

In Savannah, Heard Elementary School with be celebrating with tree plantings in the area starting at 10 a.m. The program will include a presentation regarding Savannah's Arbor Day proclamation, with Mayor Eddie DeLoach expected to make an appearance.

The Arbor Day celebration will continue in Garden City with the planting of trees at City Hall at 11 a.m. Free tree seedlings will be given away during the event, and Mayor Don Bethune will be in attendance for the celebration.

