Several weekend events happening in downtown Savannah; WTOC has your personalized forecast

The Savannah Book Festival will continue this weekend in downtown Savannah.

The event is free and open to the public and features several authors, including James Patterson.

Forecast-wise, the WTOC Weather Team says Friday will be stunning. However, a chance of showers enters the forecast Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain will be spotty, but be aware that there will be showers in the area later Saturday. Temperatures will be mild.

The 2017 Savannah Book Festival will be held Feb.16-19, in locations in and around Telfair, Wright and Chippewa Squares in Savannah’s Historic District. For more Savannah Book Festival information, click here.

Another big event taking place this weekend is the 25th annual Savannah Irish Festival. It will take place Feb. 18-19 at the Savannah Civic Center. This family-friendly festival highlights Irish heritage and features music, dance, continuous live entertainment and more. The festivities kick off on Friday with the Friday Night Ceili at 6 p.m. For more Irish festival information, click here.

And the Color Vibe 5K will take place at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m., and the Weather Team says the forecast looks great for that. For more race information, click here.

