Crash cleared on Ogeechee Road near 204

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

All northbound lanes of Ogeechee Road are back open just north of 204 following a motor-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Traffic was able to get around the crash but it was slow-going in the area for about an hour.

Savannah-Chatham Metro police and Southside Fire/EMS responded.

The crash was cleared around 8:45 a.m. There is no word on injuries at this time.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.