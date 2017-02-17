Crash cleared on Ogeechee Road near 204 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Crash cleared on Ogeechee Road near 204

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

All northbound lanes of Ogeechee Road are back open just north of 204 following a motor-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Traffic was able to get around the crash but it was slow-going in the area for about an hour. 

Savannah-Chatham Metro police and Southside Fire/EMS responded.

The crash was cleared around 8:45 a.m. There is no word on injuries at this time.

