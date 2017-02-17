Unloaded gun found at Glynn County school

Glynn County School officials say a .380 caliber Taurus handgun was found in a student's book bag while inside of a classroom at Needwood Middle School in Brunswick on Thursday.

The gun was found during a K-9 inspection to detect and deter weapons and narcotics in schools.

Officials say the weapon was not loaded and was missing the magazine. The student's parents were notified and the 13-year-old was transported to Glynn County Juvenile Court where he will face charges for possession of a weapon on a school campus.

